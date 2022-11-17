JMCSS board meets for November

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held a Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

JMCSS board meets for November

JMCSS board meets for November

JMCSS board meets for November

JMCSS board meets for November

One of the things of note discussed was that of the annual compliance report.

This report comes from the state and ensures the school board is within their budget guidelines. Another was the approval of revisions to the 2.0 and 3.0 ESSER funds.

These clarify three projects the board wants to complete.

These are a new roof over the old Madison building, a new stadium, and Omen Arena renovations.

Also at the meeting, the board invited the South Side High School JROTC program to present the flag and the North Side High School band to play for entertainment.

“We highlight three things: the arts, academics and also athletics. So tonight, we’re highlighting the arts. We have North Side’s band and we have an art display. We do that so we display the excellence that our kids do day in and day out,” said School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

The JMCSS Board of Education will meet again in December.

Find more local news here.