Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/22 – 11/17/22

Benita Yon Benita Yon: Violation of probation

Anthony Mitchell Anthony Mitchell: Driving under the influence

Avonna Barnes Avonna Barnes: Violation of probation

Brandon Bynum Brandon Bynum: Failure to appear

Colby Hall Colby Hall: Especially aggravated burglary



Dequan Johnson Dequan Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Felix Jelks Felix Jelks: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

James Sheppard James Sheppard: Shoplifting/theft of property

Joey Deberry Joey Deberry: Violation of community corrections

Michael Bills Michael Bills: Criminal trespass



Syrius Woodrick Syrius Woodrick: Evading arrest, reckless driving

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.