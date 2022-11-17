Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/22 – 11/17/22 November 17, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Benita Yon Benita Yon: Violation of probation Anthony Mitchell Anthony Mitchell: Driving under the influence Avonna Barnes Avonna Barnes: Violation of probation Brandon Bynum Brandon Bynum: Failure to appear Colby Hall Colby Hall: Especially aggravated burglary Dequan Johnson Dequan Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Felix Jelks Felix Jelks: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Felix Jelks: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption James Sheppard James Sheppard: Shoplifting/theft of property Joey Deberry Joey Deberry: Violation of community corrections Michael Bills Michael Bills: Criminal trespass Syrius Woodrick Syrius Woodrick: Evading arrest, reckless driving The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin