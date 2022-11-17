Nintendo shares gift guide for 2022 holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of the year once again. The holiday season is here, and Nintendo is looking to create lasting memories for families.

David Young, the Manager of Influencer Relations at Nintendo of America, says families can have a ton of fun this year with some of the company’s hottest games like Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet. Just click the links to see their trailers!

With the Nintendo Switch family of systems, everyone has the choice of a system that best fits their needs and play styles.

“It’s actually our corporate mission to create smiles. It’s really fantastic to be able to share some experiences, see people playing games, seeing people laughing and playing together, seeing parents sharing games they loved growing up, like maybe Super Smash Brothers or Mario Kart,” said David Young, the Manager of Influencer Relations at Nintendo of America.

Nintendo has gifts for all ages with its vast library of games. There is a game for everyone on Nintendo Switch.

