The Ned taking donations for 2022 Tree of Warmth

JACKSON, Tenn. — Colder weather has been with us off and on for the past several weeks, which may have had you scrambling to find your winter gear.

But there are many people who may not have access to these items to stay warm.

Once again this year, The Ned is again participating in the annual decorating of the Tree of Warmth.

The purpose of the Tree of Warmth is to provide warm clothing for those in need in our community.

Organizers will take your donations and add them to the tree in front of The Ned for anyone in the community that needs a way to stay warm during very cold weather.

“Not everyone has access to warm clothes this time of year, and a lot of people are out, you know, and don’t have a place to go,” said Jordan Alexander, the Creative Services Manager for The Ned. “If you’ve got to be out in it, take something, bundle up, warm up. It’s small, but it’s something to help keep Jackson warm.”

Here is how you can help. Just bring your donations of hats, scarves, gloves, and socks to the old city hall side of The Ned.

The tree in front of The Ned will be decorated on Thursday, December 1 at 10 a.m. with your donations.

