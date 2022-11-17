TWRA announces online tool to make CWD monitoring easier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing a new tool to make monitoring CWD easier.

CWD — or chronic wasting disease — is a major concern to hunters and wildlife professionals, affecting deer and elk herds in areas across the nation.

A news release states the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance has developed three online CWD information mapping tools, which can help document, track and manage the spread of CWD.

The first, CWD in North America, shows areas in which CWD has been found in the wild and/or captive populations.

The CWD-Related Hunting Regulations tool shows CWD-related hunting regulations, maps of CWD-positive areas, and the CWD regulatory status of each state and province.

Lastly, the Carcass Transport Regulations tool helps users find regulations impacting the transport of cervid carcasses from one state or province to another.

The TWRA says hunters can use these tools to plan hunting locations, consider their routes home from out-of-state hunts, or simply learn more about CWD and management efforts.

According to the release, the TWRA and partners have had a CWD Response Plan in place since before the confirmation of the first case in the state in 2018.

Click here to learn more about CWD, or here for specific information pertaining to Tennessee.

