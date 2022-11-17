Yearly expenses discussed by Jackson officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city leaders held their monthly budget committee meeting Thursday morning.

Discussions included the audit that will be completed at the end of the year, along with the internal audit, as well as checking on the structure of the city funds to have them properly used.

“Mostly we’re preparing for our budget season, which will start in January. But we had a few items of business that we need to take care of today,” said City Councilman Paul Taylor. “A budget amendment for a grant for some improvements along Parkway, and the other is a restructuring of our metro drug fund.”

The budget committee meeting takes place the second Thursday of each month.

For more information, click here.

Find more local news here.