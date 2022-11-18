$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school.





Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives.

Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883.

Hunter Summar, the Managing Partner for Modern Woodman in Jackson, says he is proud to support local schools since he was born and raised in the city.

“That is one of the reasons why I joined this company. Having the fraternal aspect of the financial side. It allows us instead of putting the taxes and all back with the government, we put the money back into the community and serve the community that we love and grew up in. All of our representatives have this opportunity,” Summar said.

Friday they delivered a check for $2,500 to Arlington Elementary.

