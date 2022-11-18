Delta Dentals says grants available for ‘Water’s Cool’ program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local schools are getting cool with water through Delta Dental of Tennessee’s Water’s Cool at School program.

The initiative started a few years ago and it supplies a grant for schools to have access to contactless bottle-filling stations.

Schools of all grades are eligible to apply for the grant.

Delta encourages schools to get their students involved in the fun while teaching them the importance behind drinking water.

“We encourage them to do some type of creative art project. North Parkway Middle School actually did a video last year. The the school secretary wrote a rap song that the students then did a music video about, and, you know, it was a it was a fun way for the kids to get involved,” Missy Acosta, the Vice President of Brand Strategy at Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Applications are currently open until November 30. Delta Dental is planning to award grants to 30 schools throughout the state.

