Final ‘Praise in the Park’ of the season to be held November 28

JACKSON, Tenn. — The final “Praise in the Park” event of the season is coming up later this month.

Praise in the Park was began by a group of local churches as a way to bring the community together to celebrate the glory of God.

Pastor Clarence Currie, of New Day Ministries, says this edition will take place at North Park in Jackson.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, November 20, the event has now been rescheduled for Sunday, November 28, due to the potential for cold temperatures on the 20th.

The community is invited to join the praise from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

North Park is located at 210 Demonbreun Drive.

