Julia Felts

1937 – 2022

Julia Anne Hewitt Felts, age 85, resident of Atoka, Tennessee and

wife of the late John Felts, Sr., departed this life Thursday morning,

November 17, 2022 at Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova,

Tennessee.

Julia was born March 22, 1937 in Princess Ann County, Virginia, the

daughter of the late Milton Lee Hewitt and Pearla Futrell Hewitt. She

was employed as a dental assistant for many years before her

retirement and she enjoyed driving around town to get fast food and

watch people. Julia loved her family and a good Hallmark movie.

Mrs. Felts is survived by her daughter, Robin Huffman (Cole); three

stepdaughters, Tina Phillips (William), Nina Morris (Barry) and Becky

Weatherby (Kent); two stepsons, John LeMaster (Martie) and William

Felts; two sisters, Jacqueline Hess (Ron) and Sharon Holland (Doug);

two brothers, Carlton Hewitt (Laura) and Ronald Hewitt (Kathy); three

grandchildren, Chris Phelps, Casey Phelps and Greg Phelps, Jr.

(Rachel); three great-grandchildren and four granddogs.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Felts will be held at 2 P.M. Monday,

November 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery

on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Felts will be from 1 to 2 P.M.

Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris McKee, Eddie Sanders, Buck Friskillo, Cole Huffman, Matthew Gillespie and Blake Allen.

