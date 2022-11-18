Julia Felts
1937 – 2022
Julia Anne Hewitt Felts, age 85, resident of Atoka, Tennessee and
wife of the late John Felts, Sr., departed this life Thursday morning,
November 17, 2022 at Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova,
Tennessee.
Julia was born March 22, 1937 in Princess Ann County, Virginia, the
daughter of the late Milton Lee Hewitt and Pearla Futrell Hewitt. She
was employed as a dental assistant for many years before her
retirement and she enjoyed driving around town to get fast food and
watch people. Julia loved her family and a good Hallmark movie.
Mrs. Felts is survived by her daughter, Robin Huffman (Cole); three
stepdaughters, Tina Phillips (William), Nina Morris (Barry) and Becky
Weatherby (Kent); two stepsons, John LeMaster (Martie) and William
Felts; two sisters, Jacqueline Hess (Ron) and Sharon Holland (Doug);
two brothers, Carlton Hewitt (Laura) and Ronald Hewitt (Kathy); three
grandchildren, Chris Phelps, Casey Phelps and Greg Phelps, Jr.
(Rachel); three great-grandchildren and four granddogs.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Felts will be held at 2 P.M. Monday,
November 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery
on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Felts will be from 1 to 2 P.M.
Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at
Oakland.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris McKee, Eddie Sanders, Buck Friskillo, Cole Huffman, Matthew Gillespie and Blake Allen.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at
www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.