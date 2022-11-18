Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/22 – 11/18/22 November 18, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Ashonti Kidd Ashonti Kidd: Violation of probation David Forrest David Forrest: Driving while unlicensed Desiree Wells Desiree Wells: Simple domestic assault Edrecus Williams Edrecus Williams: Reckless driving James Glenn James Glenn: Violation of probation Jermaine Agins Jermaine Agins: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law Logan Estell Logan Estell: Driving on revoked/suspended license Mya Williamson Mya Williamson: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin