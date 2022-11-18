Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/22 – 11/18/22

Ashonti Kidd Ashonti Kidd: Violation of probation

David Forrest David Forrest: Driving while unlicensed

Desiree Wells Desiree Wells: Simple domestic assault

Edrecus Williams Edrecus Williams: Reckless driving

James Glenn James Glenn: Violation of probation



Jermaine Agins Jermaine Agins: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law

Logan Estell Logan Estell: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Mya Williamson Mya Williamson: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.