Near Record Lows this Weekend, Rainy Thanksgiving?

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 18th:

A slow moving weak front will move through this afternoon and we still can’t rule out a few flurries, but that’s about it, so don’t get too excited. Lows tonight will drop into the low 20s with a wind chill in the teens Saturday morning. We could fall into the teens Sunday morning and potentially set or tie some records. We will talk about the brief warm up on the way next week and the latest on the rain chances returning for Thanksgiving, coming up right here.

After seeing well above normal temperatures in West Tennessee for the first 11 days of November, the last 6, have been the exact opposite. We still have another 3 days of below normal temperatures before some warmer weather will try to move back in just in time for Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT:

A cold front is expected to drift through tonight and might even bring a few snow flurries or brief spitting snow, but any accumulations are highly unlikely and most of us will not see anything at all. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front passes through. Friday night lows could fall down to the teens for the first time this fall for some of us with best case scenario looking like low 20s as we start the weekend. The winds will stay out of the northwest most of the day and weaken Friday night but the wind chill will be in the teens by Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to start out very cold and not warm up much as the weekend progresses. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and low to mid 40s look to be on the way for Sunday. Saturday night will again remain cold with most of us falling back down to around 20°, Sunday night might be a little warmer with temperatures dropping down to the low 20s for Monday morning, but it will be cold all weekend long. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are again expected for the majority of weekend with a few more clouds returning early next week. The winds will stay out of the west or north all weekend cutting off the warmer weather from returning. We could be looking at a warm up returning early next week, so keep your fingers crossed for that!

NEXT WEEK:

The winds will finally shift from the north and west to the south and east early next week. This will allow some warmer weather to finally return to the Mid South. Highs on Monday will stay below normal but should reach the low 50s at least. Upper 50s will return for Tuesday and highs will be back into the low 60s maybe for Wednesday and low 60s could return on Thanksgiving. There is a chance for some light cold rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning but we are not expecting much as a low pressure system will pass to our south. There is a better chance for rain showers on Thanksgiving that could last into early Black Friday as well. It will be something we will be keeping a close eye on early next week. As of now storms do not look to be a big concern from the system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and the current cold spell will last through the weekend. We have our first shot at some teens coming in Friday night across the Mid South as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

