Part-time Sports Producer/Editor – WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV is looking for a part-time Sports Producer/Editor. Qualified applicants must be able to be an integral part of our Sports Team. This position provides sports coverage for our newscasts on Saturday and Sunday, obtaining sports via our news feeds, AP Wire, Team Website(s) and other locations. This person will write and edit sports stories to be used in all of our weekend newscasts, as well as on our website and social media.

This part-time job is slated for roughly 18 hours per week. We anticipate this person will work a 10 hour shift on Saturday and an 8 hour shift on Sunday.

To apply send resume to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

No calls, please.

