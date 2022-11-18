Richard Duane Waltrip, age 37, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home in Huntingdon, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Waltrip was born on April 20, 1985, in Jacksonville, FL. He proudly serviced in the United States Army before residing in Huntingdon. He had a great love for Alabama football.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Willis and Sylvia Amos; and paternal uncle: Cliff Waltrip.

He is survived by his parents: Eddie Duane and Sandra Amos Waltrip of Jackson, TN; two children: Devin Duane Waltrip and Elizabeth Paige Waltrip of Decaturville, TN; siblings: Rebecca Jean Waltrip of Jackson, TN, Jeremy Duane Waltrip of Berry, AL, Lonnie Shane Waltrip of Berry, AL, Amanda Felton of Knoxville, TN and Dylan Duane Waltrip of Jackson, TN; one niece: Lindsy Waltrip of Jackson, TN; one nephew: Harley Waltrip of Jackson, TN; and his girlfriend: Betsy Dismuke.

The Waltrip Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.