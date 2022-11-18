Roger McGee, Sr.

1946 – 2022

Roger Lynn McGee, Sr., age 76, resident of Germantown, Tennessee and

husband of Martha Harrison McGee, departed this life Tuesday evening,

November 15, 2022 at his home.

Roger was born July 21, 1946 in Aubrey, Arkansas, the son of the late

George Shelby McGee, Sr. and Ima Jean Northcutt McGee. He retired after

working for 30 years for car dealerships in the Memphis area, but never

retired from helping others. He will be remembered for his wit, his keen

mind and his love for his family. Roger was a member of Bellevue Baptist

Church in Cordova, but he spent many years serving and teaching in

smaller churches with congregational needs.

Mr. McGee is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Harrison McGee; his

daughter, Dr. Katie Middlecoff (Dr. Will Middlecoff); his son, Dr. Roger

McGee (Stacy McGee); and four grandchildren, Hadley Middlecoff,

Harrison Middlecoff, Luke McGee and Molly McGee. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ann Hardie and his

brother, George McGee.

Funeral Services for Mr. McGee will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday,

November 22, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel in

Cordova, Tennessee. The speakers will be Rev. Jeff Howard and Rev.

Justin Clement. A visitation for Mr. McGee will be from 10 to 11 A.M.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes

& Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook

at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.