Roger McGee, Sr.
Roger McGee, Sr.
1946 – 2022
Roger Lynn McGee, Sr., age 76, resident of Germantown, Tennessee and
husband of Martha Harrison McGee, departed this life Tuesday evening,
November 15, 2022 at his home.
Roger was born July 21, 1946 in Aubrey, Arkansas, the son of the late
George Shelby McGee, Sr. and Ima Jean Northcutt McGee. He retired after
working for 30 years for car dealerships in the Memphis area, but never
retired from helping others. He will be remembered for his wit, his keen
mind and his love for his family. Roger was a member of Bellevue Baptist
Church in Cordova, but he spent many years serving and teaching in
smaller churches with congregational needs.
Mr. McGee is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Harrison McGee; his
daughter, Dr. Katie Middlecoff (Dr. Will Middlecoff); his son, Dr. Roger
McGee (Stacy McGee); and four grandchildren, Hadley Middlecoff,
Harrison Middlecoff, Luke McGee and Molly McGee. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ann Hardie and his
brother, George McGee.
Funeral Services for Mr. McGee will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday,
November 22, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel in
Cordova, Tennessee. The speakers will be Rev. Jeff Howard and Rev.
Justin Clement. A visitation for Mr. McGee will be from 10 to 11 A.M.
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
& Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook
at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.