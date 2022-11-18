TBI releases report on school crime, domestic violence in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a report on school crime and on domestic violence.

The TBI reports that in school crime in 2021, they found that there were over 22,000 crimes reported at elementary/secondary schools.

The report also says that simple assault was the most frequently reported offense at 37%. However, the data also showed that the number of overall offenses reported dropped by 16% from 2019 to 2021.

For domestic violence in 2021, the report states that there were over 67,000 domestic-related offense in 2021, with around 44,000 reported as simple assault.

The report showed that women were almost 72% of victims, and that boyfriend/girlfriend was the most frequently reported relationship type for domestic-related offenses.

“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”

The TBI says that the data comes from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

You can find both reports on the TBI’s website.

