Vendors offer gifts, clothes, more at 2022 Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — A holiday event is taking place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.







The University School of Jackson is hosting its annual Holiday Mart. That’s from November 18 to November 20.

This multi-day merchandise mart features gifts, clothing, accessories, holiday and home décor, baked goods, and much more.

Volunteer Kay Shearin says she looks forward to this event every year.

“It’s a wonderful experience. Being involved with the school for 35 years now. This has become part of my holiday tradition. I started coming when my children were little, and now I’m actually working at the mart with my daughter, which is wonderful. To see the community come out and support this, it’s a wonderful event that everyone looks forward to each year,” Shearin said.

Organizers say the Holiday Mart attracts around 10,000 people to the Carl Perkins Civic Center to shop, enjoy a variety of foods, and overall, get in the holiday spirit.

“It’s been great. This really gets everybody in the holiday spirit. There are lots of things to shop and do. It’s good to catch up with people that I’ve known for years, but maybe I have not seen. It’s just great to get into the Christmas spirit,” said Liz Davis, a volunteer.

Guests were able to get a preview of the Holiday Mart on Thursday.

