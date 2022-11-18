Walter R. Turner

1949 – 2022

Walter Ray Turner, age 73, resident of the Burrowtown

Community and husband of Linda Ervin Turner, departed this life

Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at his home.

Walter was born March 14, 1949 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, the

son of the late Walter F. Turner and Rachel Kelling Turner. He

was employed as a supervisor at Memphis Light, Gas & Water for

many years before his retirement. Mr. Turner loved collecting

antique tractors, old gas station signs and gas station pumps. He

enjoyed going to tractor shows and traveling.

Mr. Turner is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Turner; his

brother, Mike Turner (Lavada); two brothers-in-law, Randy Ervin

and Keith Ervin; and two nieces, Detra and Zowie.

A visitation for Mr. Turner will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday,

November 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, November

22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with

Bro. Jay Errell officiating.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed

to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN

38105-9959 or the Memphis Chapter of the American Cancer

Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.