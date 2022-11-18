Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor.





Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday.

He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.

The Plunk family rode along in his former patrol car. Plunk died last week of natural causes at the age of 52.

His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Dresden.

A Sea of Blue was also held for Plunk on Thursday.