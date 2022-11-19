Community Clean-up returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson has a city clean up day.

Following the success of the first two Community Clean-up events, the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department, and Keep Jackson Beautiful held its third Community Clean-up Day on Saturday at Muse Park.

Residents of Jackson were able to bring tires and furniture that needed to be disposed of.

Recycling coordinator for the City of Jackson, Robin Chance was happy to see people coming out and taking pride in their city.

“We’ve been very blessed with the amount of volunteers we have had come out for these events. The community coming out and taking advantage of these events have been great. We are super excited to keep these things going for Jackson. Our new kind of term for Jackson is ‘Don’t Junk Jackson,'” Chance said.

These events have proven to be a success in the city by helping to curb illegal dumping.

