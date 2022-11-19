Community gathers at One Table event

MILAN, Tenn. —A city in West Tennessee hosts its annual Thanksgiving event.

The City of Milan hosted its 6th annual One Table Milan on Saturday.

A free Thanksgiving meal was provided, as well as a special performance.

There were dishes like dressing, turkey, rolls and many more holiday favorites.

Mayor BW Beasley was thrilled with the number of guests in attendance with more than 300 people attending.

There were so many people that plates were nearly running out of food.

“We were expecting a certain number and we got a lot more. We are happy about that, because our community gets to come together, share a meal, and meet their neighbor, which is outstanding,” Beasley said.

The event was a joint collaboration between the Milan Chamber of Commerce, the City of Milan, and local volunteers.

