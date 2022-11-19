Holiday Mart continues with deals and fun

JACKSON, Tenn. —Holiday Mart continued its fun Saturday, with various vendors supporting University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser.

Vendors, shoppers and volunteers were spread throughout the mart, full of holiday cheer as they interacted with each other and those getting a head start on some special shopping.

Sweets, clothing, art, sculptures, and more can all be found in the space.

Deidre Jones and Molly Paterson participated in the mart both as vendors and happy shoppers.

“It’s just a really great atmosphere and it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season,” Jones said.

“My favorite thing is the sweets….Definitely the sweets, the socialism, to socialize with all of our people and…it’s just a fun time…shopping,” Paterson said.

The Holiday Mart will be held a final day on Sunday, November 20, from 12 pm until 4 pm at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

