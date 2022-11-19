I-C.A.R.E. Summit returns to help end violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local leaders come together to improve ways of preventing crime in Jackson.

The I-C.A.R.E. Summit was held Saturday where important information is shared on how to help end violence in the city of Jackson.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd gives some details.

“Today we are having our better community summit here at Destiny Church at 636 Wallace Road. It’s a collaboration of community leaders and community people coming together, and our mission is to help reduce crime and to bring resources and information to our community, to make our community a better community,” Dodd said.

The leaders of Jackson look to make this a regular event in the city.

Lead pastor at Destiny Church, Rhonda Pettigrew is happy that the event had a lot of informative material to educate people.

“We’re just excited because we can offer classes for everybody. We have a kids care track, we also have adult sessions, we have sessions on gang talk for everybody, we have a class on domestic violence, and a class on successful school strategies. We just want to make sure that education is available, that collaboration is available from our community resource leaders just so we can continue to make this great community a better community to live in,” Pettigrew said.

I-C.A.R.E. was created earlier, due to the homicide rate and other violent crimes that the city of Jackson has been experiencing.

“It’s our desire to take this around to every part of the city, so that everybody can know that I-C.A.R.E. needs everybody. Anybody can be a stakeholder in I-C.A.R.E. We all have a responsibility to do our part. As we all do our part, then I believe we are going to see some positive results in this city,” Pettigrew said.

This is the second I-C.A.R.E. Summit event that was held. The first event was held at Lane College back in August.

