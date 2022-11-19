Imogene Presley

Dateline: Trezevant, TN

Graveside funeral services for Imogene Presley, 92, will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Lavinia, TN with Brother Darrell Ridgely officiating.

Interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends only at the cemetery.

Miss Presley, worked at HIS (Henry I. Siegel) in Trezevant until leaving to help with the family farm and care for her mother. Presley died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at NHC in Milan. She was born on May 6, 1930 in Atwood, Tennessee to Barney M. and Vester Lee (Presley) Presley. She was a member of McLemoresville Baptist Church in McLemoresville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: Virgil Presley, L J Presley, Jessie H. Presley, and Jerry Donald Presley.

Survivors include her sister in law Martha Presley of Trezevant, TN .

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.