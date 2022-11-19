Jackson offers Thanksgiving Day restaurant options

JACKSON, Tenn. –Looking for a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, check out this list to find an option.

For some folks, holidays are just another day and perhaps family meals at home are not an option.

Well, if you or someone you know falls into this category, Jackson has some restaurant options available.

While, there are an array of fast food restaurants in Jackson, sometimes you would like something a little bit different.

According to VisitJacksonTN’s social media, the following restaurants are open in Jackson on Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day.

Cracker Barrel – open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Brooksie’s Barn – open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Woodstock Bakery & Co. – open from 6 a.m.- 12 p.m.

IHOP – open from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Perkins Restaurant 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mulligans – evening hours

Mediterranean Cuisine – 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Flatiron Grille & Bistro – 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (call for reservations)

Panaderia El Triunfo Bakery – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sizzler Cuisine of India – 11:30 a.m. – 9: 30 p.m. (walk-ins only)

Double Tree by Hilton Thanksgiving Brunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (call for reservations)

If you know of a restaurant that is open on Thanksgiving Day, contact us with the details at news@wbbjtv.com to have it added to the list.

