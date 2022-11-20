2022 Holiday Mart wraps up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Shoppers enjoy final day of the USJ’s Holiday Mart.

The University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser is coming to a close. People from all over West Tennessee come to this event to shop and get into the holiday spirit.

The Holiday Mart is a holiday tradition going back 51 years Erin Wagner, Committee Merchant for the Holiday Mart, says this event would not have had such a great success without all of the volunteers.









“We have a lot of great volunteers, and we have a community around us that rallies. They come to the events and they come and shop. It makes it all worthwhile,” Wagner said.

Vendor Laura Giles enjoys selling at the Holiday Mart, and to meet customers that normally speak with her over the computer.

“I get to interact with people in person that normally interact with me on Facebook or Instagram, over a computer screen, so it’s just awesome to actually see their faces and have encouragement from them about my artwork and studio,” Giles said.

Wagner also says that the Holiday Mart is planned throughout the year to make sure it’s a great event each year.

“We plan all year round for this event. It’s always such a great reward to know that people are coming, having a great time, they are shopping, and our vendors are doing well. It just proves that it’s a great event for our school,” Wagner said.

The Holiday Mart attracts nearly ten thousand people to the Carl Perkins Civic Center each year.

