Annual Brew-Wing returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–The 3rd Annual Brew-Wing event took place on Saturday at Hub City Brewing.

The event is one of the big fundraisers for the Scarlet Rope non-profit in Jackson.

“So all of our proceeds for this event to go describe a project. Project is a nonprofit that fights against human trafficking, but also how to deal with survivors of human trafficking. Building a house in Jackson, our new house. Program has grown so much that we needed a higher capacity,” said Ashlee Allison, Event coordinator, Brew-Wing (Scarlet Rope Project) .

The event had multiple activities, but one of the highlights was the wing competition with among 5-6 competing teams.

Judges were handpicked and given an opportunity to taste and rate each team’s wings.

“Sit together and community, taste all the wings right and scores down,” Allison said.

“It’s like a one to 10 scale. Like oh man who has some good flavor, who’s really doing well. Everything like that and will end big there’s a big chicken trophy at the end. You also have the people’s choice award as well,” Allison said.

Teams consisted of local business or members of the community.

One grill master shares why he has competed each year.

“It’s great, to kind of, give them a revenue year round. They have one major fundraiser, that Crawfest that usually happens around May or April. And having this one, kind of gives them another influx of money to keep their stuff going, ” said Jake Murchison, Grill master, Top Gun Grilling team.

Another highlight of the night was the silent auction.

“I was really excited about the silent auction. You know it’s Christmas coming up, maybe do some Christmas shopping while I’m here. But it’s just great to come here and support, ” said Meredith Maroney, attendee.

