Jeffrey Alan Paschall
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Jeffrey Alan Paschall of Paris
|Age:
|61
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, November 20, 2022
|Place of Death:
|AHC of Paris
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Ken Beal
|Place of Burial:
|Manley’s Chapel Cemetery
|Visitation:
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 19, 1961 in Murray, KY
|Pallbearers:
|Alan Paschall, Eric Paschall, John-Thomas Rose, Charlie Rose.
Honorary Pallbearers: TJ Hicks, Carlton Holland, Jimmy Dale Fry Jr., and Kenneth Alexander.
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Walter Elvis Paschall and Billie June Jones Paschall, both preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Alan (Amanda) Paschall of Paris, TN
Eric Paschall of Mansfield, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Allie Paschall, Addison Paschall, Alan Charles “AJ” Paschall, Jr., and Ella Klaire Paschall
|Brothers: City/State
|Kenneth (Jannette) Paschall of Cookeville, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Nieces & Nephews: Melinda (Andy) Eldridge; Kevin (Courtney) Paschall; John-Thomas (Courtney) Rose; Charlie Rose.
|Personal Information:
|Jeff was a member of Manley’s Chapel Methodist Church. He worked at McKenzie Valve & Machinery and also Midland Brake. He was an avid outdoorsman and he was a CB radio enthusiast.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Manley’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o: Billy Bowden, 1155 Harvey Bowden Rd, Paris, TN 38242.