Name: City & State Jeffrey Alan Paschall of Paris
Age: 61
Date of Death: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Place of Death: AHC of Paris
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Ken Beal 
Place of Burial: Manley’s Chapel Cemetery
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: August 19, 1961 in Murray, KY
Pallbearers: Alan Paschall, Eric Paschall, John-Thomas Rose, Charlie Rose.

Honorary Pallbearers: TJ Hicks, Carlton Holland, Jimmy Dale Fry Jr., and Kenneth Alexander.
 Walter Elvis Paschall and Billie June Jones Paschall, both preceded
Sons: City/State Alan (Amanda) Paschall of Paris, TN

Eric Paschall of Mansfield, TN
Grandchildren: Allie Paschall, Addison Paschall, Alan Charles “AJ” Paschall, Jr., and      Ella Klaire Paschall
Brothers: City/State Kenneth (Jannette) Paschall of Cookeville, TN
Other Relatives: Nieces & Nephews: Melinda (Andy) Eldridge; Kevin (Courtney) Paschall; John-Thomas (Courtney) Rose; Charlie Rose.
Personal Information: Jeff was a member of Manley’s Chapel Methodist Church. He worked at McKenzie Valve & Machinery and also Midland Brake. He was an avid outdoorsman and he was a CB radio enthusiast.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Manley’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o: Billy Bowden, 1155 Harvey Bowden Rd, Paris, TN 38242.

