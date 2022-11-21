High school to host Hee-Haw Christmas Show

SELMER, Tenn. — You can see a show full of laughter and help a good cause at the same time.





McNairy Central High School in Selmer is hosting a Hee-Haw Christmas Show this weekend, all to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The show will be held on Saturday, November 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. But be sure to get there early to grab a seat and concessions.

One of the cast members told us what you can expect for the 33rd year of the show.

“It’s got good clean humor for everybody of all ages. And we’re going to be singing some good country songs, and some good Christmas songs. And Santa Claus is even going to make an appearance,” said one member.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children. Children six and under get in free.

McNairy Central High is located at 493 High School Road in Selmer.

