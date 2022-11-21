Housing study, Great Wolf Lodge discussed during Nov. meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners held its November meeting.

With big companies coming into Jackson in the next few years, it was announced that a housing study will be performed to see how the significant growth of residents will affect the city.

Kyle Spurgeon, the President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber, gave more details.

“We all know that Jackson, Madison County, and West Tennessee are going to see significant growth because of Blue Oval City, Georgia Pacific, and growth of our existing industries. All of these things are contributing to making the outlook for West Tennessee extremely bright. But to effectively plan for that, you need to know about how many new residents we can expect in the next decade. The housing study that we will release in the next 30 to 60 days will help us understand that,” Spurgeon said.

Mayor AJ Massey talked about the appreciation he has for our farmers, and he also announced Johnny Woolfolk as the Farmer of the Year.

He also declared November 21 as Johnny Woolfolk Day. There was also an update on the Great Wolf Lodge.

“Today at the Madison County Commission meeting, what they approved was an amendment to the Private Act that gives Great Wolf Lodge until December 31st of 2024 to break ground,” Massey said.

Spurgeon says that the time ahead looks bright for the region.

“The future is so extremely bright. What we are continuing to do at the Chamber, and you see this through chambers and what they are doing throughout West Tennessee and in Memphis. We want to make sure that the type of growth that we attract is the right type of growth. All of this planning, all these studies that are being done, it’s coming to anticipate what is going to happen in Jackson, Madison County, and West Tennessee,” Spurgeon said.

There are also six new hotels that are committed to being established in the city.

