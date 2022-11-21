Ina Mae Surles, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Cypress United Methodist Church with Bro. Dennis Renshaw officiating. Burial to follow in the Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Cypress United Methodist Church from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mrs. Ina was born on March 11, 1947, to the late George Thomas Edwards and Mae Edna Crossnoe Edwards. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a retired custodian for the Bank of Crockett. She was also preceded in death by one son: George Robert Surles; one brother: Don Edwards.

She is survived by her husband of over 57 years: Mr. Huie Otto Surles; one daughter: Tina Ann Surles; one sister: Rose Marie McKinnon; one nephew: John Richard McKinnon all of Bells, TN; She also leaves behind numerous extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the Surles family requests memorial be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Joe Spraggins, 108 Cypress Church Road, Bells, TN 38006.