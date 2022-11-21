Martin Christmas parade set for Dec. 5; entries still being accepted

MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin, along with the Martin Kiwanis Club, is preparing for their 2022 Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade, which has the theme “Christmas Joy,” will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5.

Beginning at UT Martin, the parade will proceed east on University Street and turn left on Lindell Street before continuing through downtown Martin.

Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Hardy Graham Football Stadium parking lot, with judging set for 6 p.m.

Entries will be judged on things such as the demonstration of the parade’s theme, originality, creativity, use of lights and animation, and more.

Prizes will be awarded for both commercial and non-commercial entries, with first place receiving $100, second place getting $75, and $50 for third place winners. A prize for best decorated vehicle will also be given.

Click here for the entry form or pick one up from the Martin Public Library or Martin City Hall.

For more information, contact the parade organizers at csmit279@utm.edu, slemond@utm.edu, or by phone at (731) 587-4607.

