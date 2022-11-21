Navy veteran sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new military movie is coming to theaters Wednesday, and a local Navy veteran shared his personal story in regards to it.

Navy veterans sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater

Navy veterans sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater

Navy veterans sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater

Navy veterans sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater

Navy veterans sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater

Monday, Navy veteran Tim Hinson set up a display in preparation of a new movie at Hollywood 16 Cinema titled Devotion.

The movie follows Jesse L. Brown and his wingman Thomas Hudner. The two became best friends while serving as pilots for the Navy during the Korean War.

The display includes pictures of Brown, Hudner, and the naval destroyer named after Brown that Hinson served on.

Brown was the first African-American Naval pilot to complete the Navy’s basic flight training program.

“I wish everybody would come and see this movie. It is a piece of history that we all need to be looking at, and remember what Jesse L. Brown meant to this country,” Hinson said.

The film stars Jonathan Majors as Brown.

The display of Brown and Hudner that Hinson set up will be available for viewing throughout the week.

You can grab your tickets to see Devotion at Hollywood 16 Cinema in Jackson here.

Watch the full interview with Hinson below:

Find more local news here.