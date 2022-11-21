Police department presents check to cancer center

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The proceeds from the Savannah Police Department‘s Pink Patch Project were presented to a local cancer center.

A check of $2,000 was given by Savannah police officials to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center staff.

The department, along with 22 Fence Company, raised the finds by selling the pink patches, the news release says.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts said:

“The Pink Patch Project in Savannah was a huge success thanks to our partners at 22 Fence Company. The citizens of Savannah are so blessed to have the treatment center here so that all forms of cancer can be addressed. While the pink patches in October were centered around breast cancer awareness, the DWCTC treats many different forms of cancer and everyone will benefit from this donation, not just breast cancer patients. Again, thank you to each and every person who purchased a pink patch and supported this great cause!”

