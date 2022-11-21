Remember to travel safely, says THP, other drivers

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving coming up, drivers need to be aware of safe driving practices when traveling.

“Actually I didn’t have any problems until I walked into this parking lot and almost got hit by a guy going pretty fast,” said Frank Murphy, a Thanksgiving traveler. “Just take it slow. You’ll get there the same as if you’re driving 60 or you’re driving 80. You have to be very careful. You have to [have] your eyes on the road all the time.”

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and people will be traveling at the some of highest rates since 2019.

Safe travel is important for everyone on the road this week and over the weekend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol urges everyone to follow common sense laws to avoid any issues.

“So the two busiest travel days that we’ll have, traditionally in the year, are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following,” said Lt. Chris Hosick, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “So we will see a tremendous uptick in traffic. So help us by being patient and increase your following distance again, and be cognizant of your surroundings.”

Interstate 40 is the main thoroughfare between east and west United States, making it more busy during the holiday travels.

So remember, first and foremost, you want to remain attentive on the road.

Avoid distracted driving, wear your seatbelts, obey all traffic laws, remain within the speed limits, and avoid any kind of road rage incidents or any unnecessary risk that could take place during your travels.

“I would say that you need to think about the fact that driving five miles an hour faster and creating unsafe conditions for everybody is going to get you where you’re going 10 minutes faster than it otherwise would, and you put not only yourself but other people in danger. Think about the other people on the road and the fact that you’re actually not really saving yourself much time. So often it’s just not worth it,” said Stephen Shewmaker, a Thanksgiving traveler.

If you need Tennessee Highway Patrol services and it is a non-emergency call *847. If you are in an emergency call 911.

There will also be a halting of lane closures, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

You can read about it here.

Find more local news here.