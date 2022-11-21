USJ to present ‘Elf: The Musical’ this December

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is getting ready to bring a holiday favorite to stage.

USJ’s Fine Arts Department will present “Elf: The Musical” this December.

Based on the Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf: The Musical” will bring together lower, middle and upper school students, as well as some faculty members and parents.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, with a 2 p.m. show scheduled for Sunday, December 4.

A news release states doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Also, prior to the show’s premiere on December 2, USJ says the USJ Arts Guild and National Art Honor Society will present the Empty Bowls Project in the USJ Theater Foyer from 5-7 p.m. The community is invited to purchase a meal with proceeds going to the ComeUnity Cafe.

Additionally, USJ will hold “Cookies with Santa” on December 4 in the Upper School Cafeteria. Prior to the final performance of “Elf,” you can join Santa for a cookie decorating party from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for tickets to that event.

