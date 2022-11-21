Warmer Weather & Rain Showers Coming to West Tennessee

Monday Night Forecast Update

Monday Night Forecast Update for November 18th:

We smashed a record this morning in Jackson down to 14°. It was the coldest fall morning on record before November 24th. Tonight might be our last night below freezing this week as southerly winds and warmer weather is expected to return this week. A low pressure system and a cold front will each take their turn bringing rain showers back to West Tennessee on Thanksgiving and during the upcoming weekend. We will have the latest forecast details on the incoming warm up and the latest on the showers heading our way coming up here.

After seeing well above normal temperatures in West Tennessee for the first 11 days of November, the last 10, have been the exact opposite. We still have another night of below normal temperatures before some warmer weather will try to move back in just in time for Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT:

We are going to be much warmer tonight than last night across West Tennessee but should fall below freezing again. Most of the region will dip into the upper 20s again tonight. The winds will be calm and the skies will be mostly clear.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warmer weather will return the Tuesday. The winds should be calm or light most of the day making for a splendid afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 60° with most of us topping out in the upper 50s. Rain showers are not in the forecast so take advantage of the nice day. Tuesday night lows may stay around freezing for only the 2nd time in the last 11 mornings. Lows will fall down to the low to mid 30s across the region.

WEDNESDAY:

The warmest day of the week looks to be on Wednesday for West Tennessee. It will be our best shot for 60s in a couple weeks. The skies will start out mostly sunny but some clouds will move back in towards the back half the day but the rain showers will stay away. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s and nighttime lows will only fall down to around 40°. The winds will be light and will come out of the east in the evening but stay light.

THANKSGIVING:

Thanksgiving will bring plenty of clouds that will stick around all day long and rain showers will be returning during the afternoon and become wide widespread into the evening and last overnight into Friday morning. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s due to the cloud cover but overall it should be a pretty warm day. Although a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, our overall storm threat looks to be quite low from this system. Thursday night lows will be warm and drop to the mid to upper 40s due to the clouds and lingering rain showers. The winds will come out of the southeast most of the day. Expect between 1/4″-1/2″ of rain from the system.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Early morning Black Friday shoppers need to bring an umbrella with them most likely. Showers will continue in the morning but are expected to move out early in the day. The skies will try to clear out some into the afternoon as well. The winds are forecast to change direction from the south to the north as the system clears out. Friday highs will still reach the mid 50s but will cool down into the evening and fall down to the mid to lower 40s overnight depending on how many clouds are sticking around into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Another low pressure system looks to target the Mid South this weekend and bring another round of rain showers with it to West Tennessee. Storms are not likely but up to another 1/2″ of rain will be possible for some of us. Southerly winds will return and warm most of us back up to around 60°. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s again. Some of the showers could linger overnight into Sunday morning but most will clear out before the sun comes up on Sunday. Sunday highs will hang around 60° and the winds will shift from the south to the west during the day. Sunday night lows could fall down to the 30s again if the skies clear out like we expect into the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we finish the month and head into December. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13