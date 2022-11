Funeral service for Belinda Denise Givens, age 57, will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Faith Deliverance Church. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Ms. Givens died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Ms. Givens will be Friday, November 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.