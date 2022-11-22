Christmas on Main returning to downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Hardin County holiday tradition is returning for three weekends in December.

Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17.

The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge.

In addition to a variety of lights, decorations and Christmas tree displays to enjoy, guests also have the opportunity to take part in activities such as trolley or carriage rides, arts and crafts, face painting, and even an open-air ice skating rink.

Live performances showcasing local talent will be featured on the Courthouse Plaza, along with free Christmas and children’s movies in the historic Savannah Theater.

And of course, there will also be opportunities for children to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Activities will take place nightly from 5-8:30 p.m.

For more information and the latest updates, click here or call the Hardin County Convention and Visitors Bureau at (731) 925-8181 or (800) 552-3866.

More holiday fun in the area:

Pickwick Christmas Parade (Friday, December 2)

Saltillo Christmas on Main Street/Christmas Parade (Saturday, December 3)

Savannah Christmas Parade (Monday, December 5)

Christmas in the Park at Pickwick Landing (December 9-10)

For more news in the Hardin County area, click here.