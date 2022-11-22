City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season.

The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.

The main requirement for the cup is the “#6” has to be on the bottom of the cup.

“All you do is you grab those party cups, you know, go on with your holiday, get together, and when you’re done, just rinse those, put them in a box, call us for a shipping label, and we’ll get that to you. You can ship them off for free do a little bit of recycling,” said Robin Chance, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

The challenge will continue through January 6.

The city plans to continue the journey of recycling with various challenges to come in the future.

“We are so thrilled to see these brands like Solo cup reaching out to help combat the plastic problem,” Chance said in a news release. “During the holidays, most families get together and celebrate with food and fun, so they may see many of these cups during those times. Luckily, we have an avenue to help with this initiative. We’re thankful to TerraCycle and Solo brand.”

They say if you do not have a box, you can schedule to drop-off your cups at our Health and a Sanitation

Department located at 180 Conalco Drive. They will ship them for you.

