Downtown Improvement Grants announced for West Tennessee communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — $1 million in Downtown Improvement Grants will be distributed to communities across Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Tuesday, along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

A news release states the funding will support improvements to building facades and outdoor public spaces.

The $1 million is spread across 16 individual grants, with funds of up to $100,000 being awarded per community.

Amid the recipients are seven Main Street/Downtown communities in West Tennessee, which are:

Brownsville, Haywood County ($50,000)

Dresden, Weakley County ($100,000)

Jackson, Madison County ($70,000)

Ripley, Lauderdale County ($25,000)

Savannah, Hardin County ($65,000)

Somerville, Fayette County ($100,000)

Whiteville, Hardeman County ($30,000)

According to the release, designated Tennessee Downtowns and Tennessee Main Street communities were asked to submit applications to become eligible for the grants.

