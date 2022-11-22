Financial Literacy Program launched for high school students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Global financial technology platforms are paving the way for a better future with a new program.

Would it surprise you to know that high school students, like many Americans overall, display a strikingly low level of financial knowledge?

Across classrooms, there is a growing need for financial education, and that’s where Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation come in.

Their National Financial Literacy Program aims at helping five of the nations biggest and most under-served school districts.

Through education simulation within the program, teachers and students gain confidence, resources, and real-world tools to build smart money habits.

“And so within those workshops we’re talking about all different types of things, right. When it comes to starting a savings and checking account, whether you get a credit card, talking about maybe a bigger thing of student loans. But additionally within these workshops, also allowing students to get their hands dirty, whether it’s participating in different activities, talking about their own personal experiences and really pushing the conversation so that they feel more comfortable to ask questions,” said Katya Suh, the Co-Founder of the Suh Family Foundation.

A lack of financial literacy can be linked to higher debt and less savings, on average.

Experts say 75% of students graduate unprepared to manage their finances, and only 57% of adults in the US are financially literate.

You can find more national news here.