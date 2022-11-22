Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon.

According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday.

The luncheon will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release says anyone who wants to attend and fellowship is welcome to, including anyone who is homeless, elderly or disadvantaged.

And if you don’t have a ride, or just want food delivered to you, call (731) 343-5103 or (731) 616-6475.

The news release can be found here.

Find more local news here.