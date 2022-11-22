Mugshots : Madison County : 11/21/22 – 11/22/22 November 22, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Nika Kveladze Nika Kveladze: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Jadarius Neely Jadarius Neely: Theft under $999 Kayla Jackson Kayla Jackson: Violation of community corrections Kelsie Scott Kelsie Scott: Aggravated assault Terrance Moore Terrance Moore: Driving under the influence The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin