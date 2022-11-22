Mugshots : Madison County : 11/21/22 – 11/22/22

Nika Kveladze Nika Kveladze: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Jadarius Neely Jadarius Neely: Theft under $999

Kayla Jackson Kayla Jackson: Violation of community corrections

Kelsie Scott Kelsie Scott: Aggravated assault

Terrance Moore Terrance Moore: Driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/22/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.