North Parkway teachers earn viral TikTok imitating students

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school is earning national attention, and it’s not just for academic achievements.

North Parkway Middle School in Jackson recently launched a TikTok page.

The assortment of videos that show off the fun side of the Panthers community are steadily gaining popularity across West Tennessee and beyond.

The most viewed video, currently sitting at over 1.8 million views, features faculty and staff imitating their students.

The video, captioned “Acting like our middle schoolers,” shows teachers complain about school work, “act up” in the hallways, struggle to part with their cellphones, and more — and it’s all in good fun.

At nearly 7,000 comments, viewers are calling the video “hilarious” and many state that the teachers “nailed it.”

North Parkway Middle School is located at 1341 North Parkway in Jackson. Click here for more information on the school.

