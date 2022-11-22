Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date.

Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL, where he attended Prosser Vocational High School. He entered the United States Army in October, 1970. He was a U.S. Army Paratrooper. After the service and his discharge from the military, in Fort Ord, Monterey, CA, he decided to stay in California and start his life. Ron lived in Santa Rosa, CA for over 15 years and in Modesto, CA for over 30 years.

Ron spent over 40 years as a softball/baseball umpire. He enjoyed working with youth and building youth into future umpires. His organization is the California Officials Association, having both a website and a Facebook page. His mission was to turn beautiful children into great adults. He spent timeless hours of his own time to teach, train and educate the youth. He always believed in Dedication, Loyalty, and Commitment, which he feels society has lost those attributes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Adkins, Sr. and Sue Crews Adkins; one daughter, Cindi SueAnn Adkins; one brother, Timothy L. Adkins. He is survived by one daughter, Ronni Ann Adkins; four brothers, Rickey L. Adkins (Donna), Halbert E. Adkins, Jr., James T. Adkins, Barry S. Adkins; uncle, Jerry Crews (Michelle); niece, Kristie Langkan (Ryan) and their children, Evan, Alexander & Julia; one nephew, Joseph Adkins (Nobo) and one special fur baby, Rusty.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.