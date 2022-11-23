Businesses prepare for Black Friday shoppers, share what deals to expect

Click here to visit our Black Friday Deals page.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest day of deals and steals is approaching, and business in Jackson are getting prepped and ready for the big surge.

Kohl’s Store Manager Matthew Kent says they have deals in every category.

“When you shop at Kohls this Black Friday, you can expect to find phenomenal promotions store-wide on key categories like apparel for the whole family, houseware, electronics and toys,” Kent said.

And Kent says they want to make their shoppers’ experience as convenient as possible.

“Customers are looking for quality products at a great value, as well as convenience in their shopping, so we are offering those great promotions on your favorite categories,” said Kent.

Academy Sports Store Director Steve Johnson says their deals have already started, but they are stocked and ready to go for the big day.

“Our sales started Sunday and we have our doorbusters start on Friday,” Johnson said. “We open at 5 a.m., tons of stuff in here to choose for your family. We have a ton of bikes in the store right now, everything you need, fleece, every brand you can think of, footwear departments packed out and ready to go.”

And Johnson says customers should look out for those special deals.

“There are always special deals,” said Johnson. “There will be Black Friday-only deals that will start when we open at 5 o’clock. That should be out in the mail or you can find a sneak peek online.”

He says with Black Friday being one of the biggest consumer days of the year, he and his team ready to go.

“I have seen it be pretty consistent until the pandemic happened,” Johnson said. “A lot of our competitors that were open Thanksgiving aren’t anymore, so it is really hard to know what to expect. It should be interesting to see how this year plays out as compared to the last three years.”

Both Kohl’s and Academy Sports will be opening their doors at 5 Friday morning.

For a full list of Black Friday deals, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.