Experts share why Thanksgiving is ‘ruff’ on your dog’s stomach

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is a time of sharing, and you may feel compelled to have your furry friend celebrate with you.

“Veterinarians will describe Thanksgiving as one of their nightmare times the day after because people are bringing their animals in with issues. There’s a corn cob stuck in there, there’s a bone stuck in their throat, things like that,” said Crystal King, with the Carroll County Humane Society.

“The day after Thanksgiving and the Saturday after, we threat lots of dogs with diarrhea, vomiting because they have eaten scraps and their stomachs just can’t handle the different food. It’s better just to keep them on their dog food,” said Dr. David Lott, with the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Tri County Animal Clinic.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Garrett Evans went straight to the source for this important conversation: Lily.

Lily is a dog and resident of the Carroll County Humane Society. She shared — after a sniff of the microphone — that a little ham or turkey might be okay. But no skin. And that is no matter how sad those puppy eyes get!

Lott talked a little more about what eating Thanksgiving food does to your dogs.

“Sick at their stomach, diarrhea. It just tears up their digestive tract. And a lot of dogs are extremely sensitive. Some it doesn’t bother as much, but we treat a lot of them around this time of year. Because, well I gave them a little bit of, we had turkey. So he got turkey and dressing, and then on Friday or Saturday, he’s at the clinic because he’s vomiting or got diarrhea,” Lott said.

However, what about the occasion where your dog eats Thanksgiving food without your permission?

“So not just what you’re going to feed your animals, but you know our animals are sneaky. They’ll get it someway. So in the trash you’re going to discard the strings you tie up your turkey with, that’s a big thing. You know you wouldn’t feed that to your dog, but they’re going to go in there and get it,” King said. “Pay attention to where your trash is, take it out, lock it up where they can’t get it.”

You can help keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving by keeping them away from the feast.

To adopt a dog like Lily, you can reach the Carroll County Humane Society at (731) 358-1019.

Dog adoptions are $125, and cats are $75, or two for $100.

Find more news out of Carroll County here.