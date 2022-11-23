Fenton James Hobson passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, November 21, 2022 in Canton, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

He was a Master Craftsman, well known in the Washington D.C. area, who was asked to perform services at the Kennedy White House. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Annie Laura Hobson.

He is survived by his three children, Anne Marie Jones and husband Jeffry of Canton, GA, Thomas Edward Hobson and wife Karen of Arvada, CO and Barbara Jane Marklin and husband John Donald of Knoxville, MD. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Fenton was abundantly generous, always putting others before himself. He helped so many along their path in life and everyone that knew him loved him. He was and still is an ardent Christian. Knowing that he is now in loving arms will give everyone that will miss him dearly some comfort.

He will be interred at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Tennessee next to his beloved wife.

A visitation for Mr. Hobson will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Graveside Services will be at 1 P.M. Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Oakland City Cemetery.

