Lexington business ready for Black Friday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer.

SMALL STORE PREP (1)

SMALL STORE PREP (2)

Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.

“Black Friday weekend is one of our favorite times of the year. It’s exciting. Get here. We open at 7 a.m. and that’s always exciting. We have doorbusters that will be available at 7 a.m. We’re running a Carhartt sweatshirt promotion all weekend long,” said David Small, the owner of Davis’ Clothing.

During this holiday weekend, they will also offer free delivery on online sales within 20 miles of the store.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.